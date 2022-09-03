Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Invests $1.48 Million in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. acquired a new position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 26,850 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,475,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SHEL. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shell in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,076,420,000. Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new stake in Shell in the first quarter worth $228,638,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shell in the 1st quarter valued at $181,177,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Shell during the first quarter worth about $177,361,000. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Shell in the first quarter worth about $116,959,000. 7.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shell Stock Performance

Shares of SHEL opened at $53.23 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.48 and a 200-day moving average of $53.89. The company has a market cap of $203.60 billion, a PE ratio of 5.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Shell plc has a one year low of $44.90 and a one year high of $61.67.

Shell Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.05%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SHEL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Shell from GBX 2,850 ($34.44) to GBX 3,000 ($36.25) in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Shell in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Shell from GBX 3,100 ($37.46) to GBX 3,200 ($38.67) in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Shell from GBX 2,551 ($30.82) to GBX 2,779 ($33.58) in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Shell from GBX 2,570 ($31.05) to GBX 2,860 ($34.56) in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,134.13.

Shell Profile

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

