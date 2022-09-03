Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Sells 1,044 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,558 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,044 shares during the quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $1,711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Austin Asset Management Co Inc raised its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 21.5% in the first quarter. Austin Asset Management Co Inc now owns 2,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the first quarter worth about $426,000. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the 1st quarter worth about $977,000. Finally, US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. 78.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Colgate-Palmolive Price Performance

NYSE CL opened at $78.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $65.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.84, a PEG ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.26, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $79.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.16. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1 year low of $72.20 and a 1 year high of $85.61.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 315.10% and a net margin of 10.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 21st were paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 20th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is currently 81.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Prabha Parameswaran sold 48,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.80, for a total value of $3,843,706.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $534,815.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 24,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.25, for a total value of $2,007,118.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,913,243.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Prabha Parameswaran sold 48,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.80, for a total transaction of $3,843,706.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $534,815.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 175,146 shares of company stock valued at $14,016,640 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Colgate-Palmolive to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays boosted their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $79.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.57.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

