Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Sells 1,199 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. decreased its holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,447 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,199 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in Southern were worth $903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Southern in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Southern during the first quarter valued at $25,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in Southern in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southern in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southern during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 62.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Southern alerts:

Southern Trading Down 1.1 %

SO opened at $77.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $82.78 billion, a PE ratio of 27.42, a PEG ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $74.81 and a 200-day moving average of $72.54. The Southern Company has a 52 week low of $60.99 and a 52 week high of $80.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Southern Announces Dividend

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.23. Southern had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The business had revenue of $7.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 38.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.77%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Southern from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Southern in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Guggenheim upped their target price on Southern from $76.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. UBS Group raised shares of Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Southern from $82.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Southern currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.64.

Insider Activity

In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.92, for a total transaction of $1,057,340.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,406,509.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.92, for a total transaction of $1,057,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,406,509.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $1,900,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 136,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,411,012. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,000 shares of company stock worth $4,002,500 over the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Southern Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.