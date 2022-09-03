Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Sells 1,199 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. trimmed its position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,447 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,199 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in Southern were worth $903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Southern by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 14,366 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after buying an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Southern by 34.7% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 1,325,479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $96,110,000 after acquiring an additional 341,592 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Southern by 0.4% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,824,728 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $132,311,000 after purchasing an additional 7,621 shares in the last quarter. Maryland Capital Management lifted its stake in Southern by 0.5% during the first quarter. Maryland Capital Management now owns 160,515 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,639,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Holderness Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Southern by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 24,423 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,771,000 after purchasing an additional 2,379 shares in the last quarter. 62.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Southern alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group upgraded Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Southern from $82.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Southern from $81.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Southern from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Southern in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.64.

Southern Trading Down 1.1 %

SO opened at $77.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $82.78 billion, a PE ratio of 27.42, a PEG ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $74.81 and a 200-day moving average of $72.54. The Southern Company has a 52 week low of $60.99 and a 52 week high of $80.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.23. Southern had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The business had revenue of $7.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 38.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southern Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.77%.

Insider Activity

In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of Southern stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.92, for a total value of $1,057,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,406,509.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Southern news, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 25,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $1,900,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 136,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,411,012. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.92, for a total transaction of $1,057,340.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,406,509.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,000 shares of company stock worth $4,002,500 over the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Southern

(Get Rating)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.