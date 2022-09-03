Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Sells 1,803 Shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lessened its holdings in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) by 23.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,823 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,803 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in IDEX were worth $1,116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in IDEX by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,060,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,432,137,000 after acquiring an additional 218,305 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in IDEX by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,151,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $744,820,000 after purchasing an additional 31,231 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in IDEX by 6.6% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,559,666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $503,292,000 after buying an additional 159,173 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of IDEX by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,837,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $434,150,000 after buying an additional 9,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in IDEX by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,816,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $429,381,000 after acquiring an additional 56,694 shares during the last quarter. 96.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get IDEX alerts:

IDEX Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of IEX opened at $200.02 on Friday. IDEX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $172.18 and a fifty-two week high of $240.33. The firm has a market cap of $15.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.85, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $198.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $193.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 3.02.

IDEX Announces Dividend

IDEX ( NYSE:IEX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.13. IDEX had a net margin of 17.24% and a return on equity of 19.50%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that IDEX Co. will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 14th. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.82%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IEX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of IDEX from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on IDEX in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of IDEX from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of IDEX from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of IDEX from $219.00 to $228.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $218.91.

IDEX Profile

(Get Rating)

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.