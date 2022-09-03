Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Sells 660 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,744 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 660 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $1,246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ZBH. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 27,952 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 375,002 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $47,963,000 after purchasing an additional 10,859 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 153.9% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,803 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,254,000 after buying an additional 5,942 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its position in Zimmer Biomet by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 70,411 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,006,000 after buying an additional 2,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 23.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 56,838 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,270,000 after buying an additional 10,683 shares during the last quarter. 89.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Zimmer Biomet news, insider Zuilen Wilfred Van sold 531 shares of Zimmer Biomet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.22, for a total transaction of $55,871.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,692.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet Price Performance

Shares of ZBH opened at $105.57 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $109.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.63. The company has a market cap of $22.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.85, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.39 and a fifty-two week high of $153.76.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 3.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.90 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zimmer Biomet Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.07%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ZBH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Zimmer Biomet to $115.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $140.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $114.00 to $119.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.50.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the musculoskeletal healthcare business in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products

