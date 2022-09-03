Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Sells 7,762 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. cut its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 15.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,905 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,762 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VWO. Claremont Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $2,578,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 88.5% during the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 769 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. SYM FINANCIAL Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3,210.0% during the 1st quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 993 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at $47,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO opened at $40.61 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $39.57 and a one year high of $53.44. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.48.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

