Bam Bam Resources (OTCMKTS:NPEZF) Trading 13.5% Higher

Bam Bam Resources Corp. (OTCMKTS:NPEZF – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 13.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.30 and last traded at $0.30. 5,141 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 238,027 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.26.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.23 and its 200-day moving average is $0.34.

Bam Bam Resources Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral property assets. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. Its flagship property is the Majuba Hill project situated in Nevada, the United States. The company was formerly known as KOPR Point Ventures Inc and changed its name to Bam Bam Resources Corp.

