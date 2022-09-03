Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $70.67

Shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Get Rating) (NYSE:BNS) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$70.67 and last traded at C$70.81, with a volume of 1582398 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$72.62.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BNS shares. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from C$94.00 to C$83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$84.00 to C$83.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia to C$84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$84.00 to C$86.00 in a research note on Friday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$87.40.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$76.63 and its 200 day moving average price is C$83.19. The stock has a market cap of C$85.14 billion and a PE ratio of 8.54.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 3rd. Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is 49.28%.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets.

