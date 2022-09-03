Bankless DAO One Day Volume Tops $11,612.00 (BANK)

Bankless DAO (BANK) traded down 4.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 3rd. During the last seven days, Bankless DAO has traded 8.5% lower against the US dollar. Bankless DAO has a market cap of $3.42 million and approximately $11,612.00 worth of Bankless DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bankless DAO coin can now be bought for $0.0134 or 0.00000066 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005072 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 21.7% against the dollar and now trades at $154.05 or 0.00781326 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002433 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001671 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.51 or 0.00839471 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00015564 BTC.
Bankless DAO Profile
Bankless DAO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 256,106,469 coins. Bankless DAO’s official Twitter account is @banklessDAO.
Bankless DAO Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for Bankless DAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bankless DAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.