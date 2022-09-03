Base Protocol Market Capitalization Achieves $476,679.47 (BASE)

Base Protocol (BASE) traded down 4.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 3rd. One Base Protocol coin can now be bought for $0.99 or 0.00005026 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Base Protocol has traded 1.7% higher against the dollar. Base Protocol has a total market cap of $476,679.47 and approximately $6,564.00 worth of Base Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005068 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,732.73 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00004457 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005181 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005066 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002592 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.08 or 0.00132148 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.80 or 0.00034447 BTC.
- Quantum (QUA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022299 BTC.
Base Protocol Coin Profile
Base Protocol (CRYPTO:BASE) is a coin. Base Protocol’s total supply is 480,680 coins. Base Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/baseprotocol. Base Protocol’s official Twitter account is @baseprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Base Protocol’s official website is www.baseprotocol.org.
Buying and Selling Base Protocol
