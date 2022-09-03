BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) Shares Sold by Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd trimmed its holdings in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 240,832 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,917 shares during the period. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd’s holdings in BCE were worth $13,361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of BCE by 720.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 915,522 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,644,000 after buying an additional 803,883 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of BCE by 11.8% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 66,308 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,677,000 after buying an additional 6,982 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of BCE by 16.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 99,513 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,519,000 after buying an additional 14,372 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of BCE by 5.3% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 13,965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $774,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA grew its holdings in shares of BCE by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 50,961 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the period. 43.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BCE alerts:

BCE Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of BCE stock opened at $48.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $44.12 billion, a PE ratio of 19.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.42. BCE Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.25 and a 1-year high of $59.34.

BCE Increases Dividend

BCE ( NYSE:BCE Get Rating ) (TSE:BCE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.03. BCE had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The company had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. BCE’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that BCE Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.719 dividend. This is a positive change from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.94%. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 114.06%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of BCE from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of BCE from C$70.00 to C$66.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Desjardins upped their price objective on shares of BCE from C$68.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of BCE from C$69.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of BCE in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, BCE currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.00.

BCE Profile

(Get Rating)

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE).

Receive News & Ratings for BCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.