BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) Stake Trimmed by D L Carlson Investment Group Inc.

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. cut its position in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) by 6.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,145 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 965 shares during the quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in BCE were worth $729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its position in BCE by 316.4% during the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 5,197,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $270,808,000 after buying an additional 3,949,450 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in shares of BCE by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 8,714,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $454,014,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of BCE by 92.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,795,311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $210,487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,825,107 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of BCE by 187.4% during the first quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 435,328 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $24,143,000 after purchasing an additional 933,390 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in BCE by 720.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 915,522 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,644,000 after purchasing an additional 803,883 shares in the last quarter. 43.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BCE shares. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of BCE in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Desjardins increased their price objective on BCE from C$68.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on BCE from C$69.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Barclays lifted their price target on BCE from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on BCE from C$70.00 to C$66.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BCE has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.00.

BCE opened at $48.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $44.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.42. BCE Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.25 and a twelve month high of $59.34.

BCE (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.87 billion. BCE had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 15.73%. BCE’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that BCE Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $0.719 dividend. This is an increase from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.94%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. BCE’s payout ratio is currently 114.06%.

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

