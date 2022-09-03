Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Boosts Stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,780 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares during the quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $1,275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MKC. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP lifted its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 65.3% during the 4th quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the first quarter worth about $31,000. 78.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get McCormick & Company Incorporated alerts:

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MKC opened at $83.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.83, a PEG ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 0.50. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $77.85 and a twelve month high of $107.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $86.36 and a 200 day moving average of $92.87.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Dividend Announcement

McCormick & Company, Incorporated ( NYSE:MKC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 16.48% and a net margin of 10.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 8th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling at McCormick & Company, Incorporated

In other news, Director Margaret M. V. Preston sold 10,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.44, for a total transaction of $893,375.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,069,010.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MKC. Argus lowered shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $91.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, TheStreet cut McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, McCormick & Company, Incorporated has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.00.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

(Get Rating)

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.