Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Buys 1,655 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,653 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,655 shares during the quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $4,875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,412,420 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,602,963,000 after purchasing an additional 299,355 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 39,365,840 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,129,477,000 after buying an additional 321,440 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,041,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,364,219,000 after acquiring an additional 393,044 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Duke Energy by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,149,388 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $749,973,000 after acquiring an additional 752,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Duke Energy by 0.4% during the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 5,772,123 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $644,515,000 after acquiring an additional 23,484 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on DUK shares. UBS Group lowered shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Duke Energy from $114.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Barclays reduced their target price on Duke Energy from $119.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group cut Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $112.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $109.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.10.

Duke Energy Stock Down 1.1 %

NYSE DUK opened at $107.00 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $108.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.38 billion, a PE ratio of 21.66, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.34. Duke Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $95.48 and a fifty-two week high of $116.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.79 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 14.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $1.005 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This is an increase from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.38%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.93, for a total transaction of $76,951.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 58,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,481,143.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.93, for a total transaction of $76,951.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 58,957 shares in the company, valued at $6,481,143.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Kodwo Ghartey-Tagoe sold 4,700 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.67, for a total transaction of $515,449.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,535,599.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,819 shares of company stock valued at $856,533 in the last ninety days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Duke Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.