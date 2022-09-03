Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Has $1.76 Million Stock Holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lowered its position in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 16.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,635 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 9,610 shares during the quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Corning were worth $1,758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Corning in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Corning in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Corning during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in Corning by 589.3% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 965 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Corning in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 69.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on GLW shares. Citigroup downgraded Corning from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Corning from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on shares of Corning from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com downgraded Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays downgraded Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Corning presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.18.

Shares of Corning stock opened at $33.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.50 and a 200-day moving average of $35.62. Corning Incorporated has a 52-week low of $30.63 and a 52-week high of $43.47. The stock has a market cap of $28.02 billion, a PE ratio of 14.23, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.99.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. Corning had a net margin of 13.73% and a return on equity of 15.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. Corning’s payout ratio is 46.35%.

In related news, SVP John P. Bayne, Jr. sold 5,575 shares of Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.70, for a total value of $204,602.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,561.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

