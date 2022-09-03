Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Has $902,000 Stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 23.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,995 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.89% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

Shares of SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $159.26 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $157.32 and a twelve month high of $193.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $163.86 and its 200 day moving average is $172.51.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

