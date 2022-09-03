Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Purchases 851 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 23.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,476 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 851 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ZTS. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zoetis by 117.4% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its position in shares of Zoetis by 713.6% during the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 179 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, City State Bank bought a new position in shares of Zoetis during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zoetis

In other Zoetis news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $55,980.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,153,740. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 311 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $55,980.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 39,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,153,740. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 2,167 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.26, for a total value of $390,623.42. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,269,818.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,356 shares of company stock worth $3,250,158. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Zoetis Price Performance

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Zoetis from $208.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Zoetis in a report on Friday, August 5th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Monday, July 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Zoetis from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.00.

ZTS stock opened at $156.98 on Friday. Zoetis Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.18 and a 1 year high of $249.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.49 billion, a PE ratio of 35.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is $172.66 and its 200-day moving average is $177.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.02). Zoetis had a net margin of 26.14% and a return on equity of 49.03%. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Featured Stories

