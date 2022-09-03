Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Raises Stake in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,957 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $2,447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,094,288 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,796,302,000 after buying an additional 664,275 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the fourth quarter worth approximately $307,506,000. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 45.7% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 293,227 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $137,526,000 after purchasing an additional 91,923 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp increased its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 3,441.3% during the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 86,762 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $35,634,000 after purchasing an additional 84,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services during the first quarter worth approximately $159,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WST opened at $291.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.57 billion, a PE ratio of 32.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $316.40 and a 200-day moving average of $338.25. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $275.89 and a 52-week high of $475.35.

West Pharmaceutical Services ( NYSE:WST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $771.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $754.25 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 29.08% and a net margin of 23.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.46 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 9.13 EPS for the current year.

In other West Pharmaceutical Services news, insider Silji Abraham sold 5,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.93, for a total transaction of $1,848,279.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,201 shares in the company, valued at $1,100,919.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

