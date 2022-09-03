Bean Cash (BITB) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $130.00

Bean Cash (BITB) traded down 3.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 3rd. Over the last week, Bean Cash has traded up 47.5% against the dollar. Bean Cash has a market capitalization of $743,446.07 and $130.00 worth of Bean Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bean Cash coin can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0557 or 0.00000281 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000014 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000015 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Bean Cash Profile

BITB is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Bean Cash’s total supply is 4,932,597,000 coins. The Reddit community for Bean Cash is https://reddit.com/r/BeanCashOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bean Cash’s official Twitter account is @BeanCash_BEAN and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bean Cash’s official website is www.beancash.org. The official message board for Bean Cash is www.bitbean.org/forum.

Buying and Selling Bean Cash

According to CryptoCompare, “BitBean is another alternative cryptocurrency. Its Proof of Stake is different from other coins. In addition to only giving all coins that have over 6 hours of age only 6 hours of age in the PoS calculations, the blocks which are found are static blocks similar to PoW. Each PoS block is 1000 coins. “Bean Cash (Ticker: BEAN) is a re-brand of the digital currency and network, previously known as “BitBean” (Ticker: BITB). The “BitBean” blockchain and network began on February 13th., 2015. In 2018 a private company (unrelated to the cryptocurrency previously known as “BitBean”) began using US Trademark authority to usurp the name “BitBean” for its own use. Pre-empting this action, in late 2017, it was decided by Bean Core to rebrand to Bean Cash to avoid unnecessary conflicts. It was the first 'crypto-currency' to implement a maximum of 20MB block sizes, based on Gavin Andersen's proposals to fix Bitcoin's scalability limitations. BitBean was also the first 'cryptocurrency' to pioneer the use of static block rewards in a Proof of Bean (PoB) system — which now makes energy wasting PoW (Proof of Work) systems, inefficient, expensive and archaic!” “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bean Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bean Cash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bean Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

