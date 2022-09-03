Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Position Boosted by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 71,464 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,392 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $19,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. Calamos Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the first quarter worth about $256,000. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the fourth quarter worth about $236,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 6.4% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 18,908 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,030,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139 shares during the period. Finally, Blossom Wealth Management raised its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 3.5% during the first quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 1,192 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $115,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,058 shares in the company, valued at $275,080. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP David Hickey sold 475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total value of $125,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $882,715. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $115,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,603 shares of company stock worth $5,151,931. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BDX traded down $2.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $252.84. 932,188 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,158,919. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a fifty-two week low of $231.46 and a fifty-two week high of $280.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $72.11 billion, a PE ratio of 43.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $249.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $255.74.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.16. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 14.55%. The business had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 11.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Becton, Dickinson and Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is 60.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on BDX. Citigroup lowered shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $265.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $290.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $278.00 to $319.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $282.00 to $272.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $277.63.

About Becton, Dickinson and

(Get Rating)

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.