Bellevue Healthcare Trust (LON:BBH) Trading 0.5% Higher

Bellevue Healthcare Trust plc (LON:BBH – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 0.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 173 ($2.09) and last traded at GBX 169.85 ($2.05). Approximately 932,626 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 1% from the average daily volume of 945,719 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 169 ($2.04).

Bellevue Healthcare Trust Trading Up 0.5 %

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 166.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 166.15. The company has a market capitalization of £996.40 million and a PE ratio of 999.14.

Bellevue Healthcare Trust Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 21st will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.24 ($0.04) per share. This is a boost from Bellevue Healthcare Trust’s previous dividend of $3.02. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st. This represents a yield of 2.01%. Bellevue Healthcare Trust’s payout ratio is presently 35.47%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bellevue Healthcare Trust

Bellevue Healthcare Trust Company Profile

In related news, insider Randeep Singh Grewal bought 7,075 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 150 ($1.81) per share, with a total value of £10,612.50 ($12,823.22). Also, insider Kate Bolsover sold 6,245 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 158 ($1.91), for a total value of £9,867.10 ($11,922.55).

Bellevue Healthcare Trust plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Bellevue Asset Management AG. The fund is managed by Bellevue Advisors Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across healthcare sector. It seeks to benchmark the performance of its portfolio against the MSCI World Healthcare Index.

