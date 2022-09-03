Berenberg Bank Trims ASOS (LON:ASC) Target Price to GBX 1,800

ASOS (LON:ASC – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Berenberg Bank from GBX 2,500 ($30.21) to GBX 1,800 ($21.75) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 1,500 ($18.12) target price on ASOS in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. UBS Group set a GBX 1,250 ($15.10) price target on ASOS in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 2,440 ($29.48) price target on shares of ASOS in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 2,000 ($24.17) price target on ASOS in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a sell rating on shares of ASOS in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of GBX 2,204.62 ($26.64).

ASOS stock opened at GBX 685 ($8.28) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.77. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 932.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,325.81. ASOS has a 12 month low of GBX 655 ($7.91) and a 12 month high of GBX 3,703.56 ($44.75). The company has a market capitalization of £684.59 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,362.07.

In related news, insider Jørgen Lindemann acquired 57,392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 854 ($10.32) per share, with a total value of £490,127.68 ($592,227.74).

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer worldwide. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells its products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, Collusion, Reclaimed Vintage, Topshop, Topman, Miss Selfridge and HIIT brands, as well as through third-party brands. It is also involved in the employer of marketing staff and payment processing businesses.

