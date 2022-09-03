Berenberg Bank Trims Grainger (LON:GRI) Target Price to GBX 345

Grainger (LON:GRI – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Berenberg Bank from GBX 390 ($4.71) to GBX 345 ($4.17) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a GBX 370 ($4.47) target price on shares of Grainger in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Grainger from GBX 290 ($3.50) to GBX 272 ($3.29) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 369 ($4.46) target price on shares of Grainger in a research note on Friday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Grainger has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of GBX 349.33 ($4.22).

Shares of LON GRI opened at GBX 263.80 ($3.19) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.96 billion and a PE ratio of 1,241.90. The company has a current ratio of 5.19, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.28. Grainger has a 1 year low of GBX 258.40 ($3.12) and a 1 year high of GBX 340 ($4.11). The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 285.94 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 291.01.

In other news, insider Helen Gordon purchased 106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 280 ($3.38) per share, for a total transaction of £296.80 ($358.63).

Grainger plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, owns, operates, manages, and rents residential properties in the United Kingdom. It also provides property and asset management services. The company was incorporated in 1912 and is headquartered in Newcastle upon Tyne, the United Kingdom.

