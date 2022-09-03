BidiPass (BDP) Trading 1.4% Lower This Week

BidiPass (BDP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 3rd. One BidiPass coin can now be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, BidiPass has traded 1.4% lower against the dollar. BidiPass has a total market cap of $76,862.74 and $15.00 worth of BidiPass was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005042 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19,835.95 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00004407 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005154 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005038 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002578 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.24 or 0.00132266 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.84 or 0.00034507 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022184 BTC.

About BidiPass

BDP is a coin. Its genesis date was April 26th, 2018. BidiPass’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 386,631,337 coins. The official website for BidiPass is bidipass.org. BidiPass’ official Twitter account is @bidipass and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for BidiPass is medium.com/@bidipass.

BidiPass Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bidipass is a digital identity authentication platform applicable to any process of authentication, either onsite or online, for authenticate people and for tracking objects and uses the smartphone as personal security token. BDP is an ERC20 token used as a mean of payment within the BidiPass network. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BidiPass directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BidiPass should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BidiPass using one of the exchanges listed above.

