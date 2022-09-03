Binance USD Price Reaches $1.00 on Exchanges (BUSD)

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 2nd. Binance USD has a total market capitalization of $19.56 billion and approximately $6.66 billion worth of Binance USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Binance USD has traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Binance USD coin can now be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00005019 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19,933.95 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00004382 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005128 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005017 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002566 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.27 or 0.00131791 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00034573 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.96 or 0.00085098 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022075 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 10th, 2019. Binance USD’s total supply is 19,555,493,326 coins. Binance USD’s official message board is medium.com/Paxos. Binance USD’s official website is www.paxos.com/busd. Binance USD’s official Twitter account is @PaxosGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Binance USD (BUSD) is a stable coin pegged to USD that has received approval from the New York State Department of Financial Services (NYDFS). BUSD will be available for direct purchase and redemption at a rate of 1 BUSD = 1 USD. Starting September 12, 2019, BUSD will be available on the Paxos platform for direct purchase and redemption 1:1 for U.S. dollars or PAX. Later in September it will become available on Binance.com for trading initially against BTC, BNB and XRP and more to come. BUSD is now available for purchase and redemption on the Paxos platform. In order to get BUSD through Paxos, you need to be a verified customer. You can either deposit PAX or deposit dollars by wire from a bank account. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binance USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Binance USD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Binance USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

