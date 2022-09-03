Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Separately, Maxim Group set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Biocept in a research note on Monday, June 20th.

Biocept Trading Down 1.0 %

BIOC opened at $1.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.09 million, a P/E ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.02 and its 200-day moving average is $1.53. Biocept has a 52-week low of $0.84 and a 52-week high of $4.40. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Institutional Trading of Biocept

Biocept Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Biocept by 91.7% during the first quarter. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Biocept in the second quarter worth $97,000. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in Biocept in the fourth quarter worth $130,000. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in Biocept in the fourth quarter worth $152,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Biocept by 50.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 175,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 59,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.21% of the company’s stock.

Biocept, Inc, a molecular oncology diagnostics company, develops and commercializes proprietary circulating tumor cell and circulating cell-free tumor DNA and RNA assays utilizing a standard blood sample. Its cancer assays provide information to healthcare providers to identify oncogenic alterations that qualify a subset of cancer patients for targeted therapy at diagnosis, progression, and monitoring to identify resistance mechanisms.

