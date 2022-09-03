Bioventus (NYSE:BVS) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Bioventus (NYSE:BVS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.47-$0.57 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.65. The company issued revenue guidance of $547.50 million-$562.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $552.13 million.

Bioventus Stock Performance

NYSE:BVS opened at $7.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.26. The stock has a market cap of $564.62 million, a P/E ratio of -21.76 and a beta of 2.07. Bioventus has a 1-year low of $6.30 and a 1-year high of $17.53.

Get Bioventus alerts:

Bioventus (NYSE:BVS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.04). Bioventus had a negative net margin of 4.26% and a positive return on equity of 10.35%. The firm had revenue of $140.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Bioventus will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bioventus

Separately, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Bioventus from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BVS. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Bioventus by 1,845.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,030 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Bioventus by 123.9% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,733 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Bioventus by 255.0% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 5,454 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Bioventus by 267.1% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 7,364 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bioventus in the second quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.62% of the company’s stock.

About Bioventus

(Get Rating)

Bioventus Inc a medical device company, focuses on developing and commercializing clinical treatments that engage and enhance the body's natural healing process in the United States and internationally. The company's product portfolio includes pain treatments, which comprise non-surgical joint pain injection therapies, as well as peripheral nerve stimulation products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bioventus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bioventus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.