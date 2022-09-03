Birake (BIR) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $11,031.00

Birake (BIR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 3rd. One Birake coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0771 or 0.00000389 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Birake has traded down 5.4% against the dollar. Birake has a market capitalization of $8.16 million and $11,031.00 worth of Birake was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005049 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 42.1% against the dollar and now trades at $154.35 or 0.00779238 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002421 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001664 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.53 or 0.00835720 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00015612 BTC.
Birake Profile
Birake’s total supply is 109,059,969 coins and its circulating supply is 105,902,792 coins. The official website for Birake is birake.com. Birake’s official Twitter account is @birakecom and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Birake is /r/birakecom and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Birake Coin Trading
