Bitcoin Asset (BTA) Price Hits $0.0034

Bitcoin Asset (BTA) traded down 4.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 2nd. During the last week, Bitcoin Asset has traded 2.3% lower against the dollar. Bitcoin Asset has a market cap of $667,663.49 and $11,429.00 worth of Bitcoin Asset was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Asset coin can currently be bought for $0.0034 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000308 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.40 or 0.00027037 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.63 or 0.00303440 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001120 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 35.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000953 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000757 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000016 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002446 BTC.

Bitcoin Asset Coin Profile

Bitcoin Asset (CRYPTO:BTA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Asset’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 195,520,500 coins. Bitcoin Asset’s official Twitter account is @Bata_io.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Asset

According to CryptoCompare, “Bata (BTA) is a peer-to-peer currency that enables instant, near-zero cost payments to anyone in the world. BTA is an open source, global payment network that is fully decentralized without any central authorities. Mathematics secures the network and empowers individuals to control their own finances. BTA features faster transaction confirmation times and improved storage efficiency than the leading math-based currencies. BTA has substantial industry support, trade volume and liquidity, BTA is a proven medium of commerce complementary to Bitcoin (BTC). Coin added by @chopcoin Team “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Asset directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Asset should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Asset using one of the exchanges listed above.

