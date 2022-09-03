Bitcoin Vault Hits 1-Day Volume of $39,973.00 (BTCV)

Bitcoin Vault (BTCV) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 3rd. Bitcoin Vault has a total market capitalization of $4.53 million and $39,973.00 worth of Bitcoin Vault was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Vault coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.16 or 0.00010952 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Vault has traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin Vault alerts:

ARPA Chain (ARPA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0353 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Pexcoin (PEX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Nelore Coin (NLC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000049 BTC.

PearDAO (PEX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000583 BTC.

VIG (VIG) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

TheVig (VIG) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

NPC Coin (NPC) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000034 BTC.

KATZ Token (KATZ) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Echoin (EC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

CircleSwap (CIR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000671 BTC.

Bitcoin Vault Coin Profile

BTCV is a coin. Its launch date was March 4th, 2019. Bitcoin Vault’s total supply is 13,387,175 coins and its circulating supply is 2,095,618 coins. Bitcoin Vault’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin_v and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin Vault’s official website is bitcoinvault.global.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Vault

According to CryptoCompare, “BitcoinV uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority or banks; managing transactions and the issuing of bitcoinvs is carried out collectively by the network. BitcoinV is open-source; its design is public, nobody owns or controls BitcoinV and everyone can take part. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Vault directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Vault should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Vault using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Vault Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Vault and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.