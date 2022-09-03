Bitsten Token Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $223,584.00 (BST)

Bitsten Token (BST) traded up 5.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 2nd. One Bitsten Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0072 or 0.00000034 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Bitsten Token has traded 18.4% higher against the US dollar. Bitsten Token has a total market cap of $86,316.35 and $223,584.00 worth of Bitsten Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Bitsten Token alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,969.73 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $116.43 or 0.00583044 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.13 or 0.00266077 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001119 BTC.

Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005091 BTC.

Coin of champions (COC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00016889 BTC.

ICC (ICC) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Bogged Finance (BOG) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001469 BTC.

Bitsten Token Profile

Bitsten Token (BST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Bitsten Token’s total supply is 12,408,272 coins and its circulating supply is 12,000,000 coins. Bitsten Token’s official website is token.bitsten.com. Bitsten Token’s official Twitter account is @blockstamp_info and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Bitsten Token

According to CryptoCompare, “BlockStamp is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the SHA256 algortihm. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitsten Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitsten Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitsten Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitsten Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitsten Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.