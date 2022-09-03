Black Phoenix Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $166,481.20 (BPX)

Black Phoenix (BPX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 3rd. Black Phoenix has a total market cap of $166,481.20 and $154,637.00 worth of Black Phoenix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Black Phoenix has traded down 6.8% against the dollar. One Black Phoenix coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005061 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,765.72 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00004458 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005172 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005058 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002587 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.12 or 0.00132143 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.81 or 0.00034460 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022262 BTC.

Black Phoenix Coin Profile

BPX is a coin. Black Phoenix’s total supply is 4,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,490,000,000 coins. Black Phoenix’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Black Phoenix Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BlitzPredict is an Ethereum-based platform that applies fintech solutions to provide function and liquidity to users of blockchain prediction markets and sportsbooks. BlitzPredict’s aggregator ensures that users will always get the best odds available in the market at any given time while the liquidity reserve ensures that users can get paid immediately at the conclusion of an event. XBP is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a medium of exchange on the BlitzPredict ecosystem. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Black Phoenix directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Black Phoenix should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Black Phoenix using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

