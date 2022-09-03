BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) Now Covered by Citigroup

Equities researchers at Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Citigroup’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 11.16% from the company’s previous close.

BL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of BlackLine from $115.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of BlackLine from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Bank of America lowered shares of BlackLine from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $75.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com raised shares of BlackLine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of BlackLine from $105.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, BlackLine currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.78.

Shares of NASDAQ BL opened at $65.67 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.46, a current ratio of 3.57 and a quick ratio of 3.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.27 and a beta of 0.84. BlackLine has a 1-year low of $49.66 and a 1-year high of $135.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $68.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.37.

BlackLine ( NASDAQ:BL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $128.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.54 million. BlackLine had a negative return on equity of 22.04% and a negative net margin of 15.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that BlackLine will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other BlackLine news, Director Thomas Unterman sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.42, for a total transaction of $31,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,589 shares in the company, valued at $3,157,765.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CTO Peter Hirsch sold 1,997 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.91, for a total value of $139,610.27. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 34,427 shares in the company, valued at $2,406,791.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Thomas Unterman sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.42, for a total transaction of $31,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 50,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,157,765.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,997 shares of company stock worth $204,000. Company insiders own 9.71% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackLine by 3,036.4% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 345 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BlackLine during the first quarter worth $25,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in BlackLine during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in BlackLine during the first quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in BlackLine by 458.5% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 754 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares in the last quarter.

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations worldwide. It offers financial close management solutions, such as account reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace for users to collaborate on account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions; and task management to create and manage processes and task lists.

