BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust (NYSE:BCAT) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.10

BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust (NYSE:BCAT – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.104 per share on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th.

BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust Price Performance

NYSE BCAT traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 188,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 348,625. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.66. BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust has a 52 week low of $14.00 and a 52 week high of $22.10.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust during the first quarter worth $79,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $178,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $222,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 17,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 23,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 5,995 shares during the period.

About BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust

