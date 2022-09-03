BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.08

BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.075 per share by the investment management company on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th.

BlackRock Core Bond Trust has increased its dividend payment by an average of 8.2% per year over the last three years.

BlackRock Core Bond Trust Price Performance

BHK traded up $0.08 on Friday, reaching $11.57. The stock had a trading volume of 97,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,908. BlackRock Core Bond Trust has a fifty-two week low of $10.50 and a fifty-two week high of $17.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.73 and a 200-day moving average of $12.12.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock Core Bond Trust

BlackRock Core Bond Trust Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust in the second quarter valued at about $114,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 24.5% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 203,927 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,308,000 after buying an additional 40,150 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 24.5% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 29,263 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 5,750 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 7.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 429,102 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,857,000 after buying an additional 29,692 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 59.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 519,956 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,886,000 after buying an additional 194,759 shares during the period.

BlackRock Core Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade quality bonds, including corporate bonds, government and agency securities, and mortgage-related securities.

