BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.08

BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.075 per share by the investment management company on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th.
BlackRock Core Bond Trust has increased its dividend payment by an average of 8.2% per year over the last three years.
BHK traded up $0.08 on Friday, reaching $11.57. The stock had a trading volume of 97,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,908. BlackRock Core Bond Trust has a fifty-two week low of $10.50 and a fifty-two week high of $17.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.73 and a 200-day moving average of $12.12.
BlackRock Core Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade quality bonds, including corporate bonds, government and agency securities, and mortgage-related securities.
