BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:BOE)

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.063 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th.

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.7% per year over the last three years.

Shares of BOE stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.62. 227,392 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 178,250. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.54. BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust has a 12-month low of $9.56 and a 12-month high of $12.60.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 5.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 347,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,935,000 after purchasing an additional 18,697 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 4.0% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 87,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $992,000 after purchasing an additional 3,393 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 20.6% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 15,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 2,602 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 2.6% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 67,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 32.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 3,730 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

