BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:BOE)

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.063 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th.
BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.7% per year over the last three years.
BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust Stock Down 0.7 %
Shares of BOE stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.62. 227,392 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 178,250. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.54. BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust has a 12-month low of $9.56 and a 12-month high of $12.60.
Institutional Trading of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust
About BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust
BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (BOE)
- Could Snap Stock Rebound As Management Restructures?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/29 – 9/2
- Hormel Looks Cheap At These Levels
- Lululemon Set To Soar Into September
- Could Nike Stock be Oversold, but Still Overvalued?
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.