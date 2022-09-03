BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.034 per share by the investment management company on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th.

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 2.9% per year over the last three years.

Get BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust alerts:

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of BGY traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.79. 231,091 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 265,965. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.36. BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust has a 1 year low of $4.78 and a 1 year high of $6.50.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust Company Profile

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 15.5% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 558,994 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,214,000 after purchasing an additional 75,103 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 4.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,524,730 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,715,000 after acquiring an additional 63,148 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 315,395 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after purchasing an additional 56,986 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 8.9% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 622,266 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,578,000 after purchasing an additional 50,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust during the first quarter valued at about $177,000.

(Get Rating)

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe excluding the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.