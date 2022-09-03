BlackRock Health Sciences Trust (BME) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.21 on September 30th

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust (NYSE:BME – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.213 per share on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th.
BlackRock Health Sciences Trust has increased its dividend by an average of 0.5% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
BlackRock Health Sciences Trust Trading Up 1.2 %
BME traded up $0.50 on Friday, reaching $42.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,668. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.20 and its 200 day moving average is $43.34. BlackRock Health Sciences Trust has a 1 year low of $39.51 and a 1 year high of $49.23.
Institutional Trading of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust
BlackRock Health Sciences Trust Company Profile
BlackRock Health Sciences Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the health sciences and related sectors, which include businesses involved in researching, developing, producing, distributing or delivering medical, dental, optical, pharmaceutical or biotechnology products, supplies, equipment, or services.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BlackRock Health Sciences Trust (BME)
- Could Snap Stock Rebound As Management Restructures?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/29 – 9/2
- Hormel Looks Cheap At These Levels
- Lululemon Set To Soar Into September
- Could Nike Stock be Oversold, but Still Overvalued?
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Health Sciences Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Health Sciences Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.