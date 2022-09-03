BlackRock Health Sciences Trust (BME) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.21 on September 30th

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust (NYSE:BME – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.213 per share on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th.

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust has increased its dividend by an average of 0.5% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

BME traded up $0.50 on Friday, reaching $42.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,668. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.20 and its 200 day moving average is $43.34. BlackRock Health Sciences Trust has a 1 year low of $39.51 and a 1 year high of $49.23.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BME. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 160,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,827,000 after acquiring an additional 24,413 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 127,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,813,000 after purchasing an additional 18,288 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 56,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,408,000 after buying an additional 7,785 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 36,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,663,000 after buying an additional 1,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 27,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 6,098 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the health sciences and related sectors, which include businesses involved in researching, developing, producing, distributing or delivering medical, dental, optical, pharmaceutical or biotechnology products, supplies, equipment, or services.

