BlackRock Inc. Acquires 91,905 Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,463,828 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 91,905 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 7.31% of Dollar Tree worth $2,636,682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 95.2% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 372.9% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in Dollar Tree during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. 95.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on DLTR. Barclays lifted their price objective on Dollar Tree from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on Dollar Tree from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Dollar Tree from $190.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 26th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Dollar Tree from $178.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price target on Dollar Tree to $185.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.76.

DLTR stock opened at $136.58 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $162.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $157.36. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.26 and a fifty-two week high of $177.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company has a market cap of $30.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.68.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.01. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 19.83% and a net margin of 5.77%. The business had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

