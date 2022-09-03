BlackRock Inc. Boosts Stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,597,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 102,919 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 7.08% of Aflac worth $2,936,024,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AFL. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Aflac by 1.4% in the first quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA grew its position in Aflac by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 33,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,933,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Aviance Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Aflac by 5.1% during the first quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC raised its position in Aflac by 5.9% in the first quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 3,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in Aflac by 120.2% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. 66.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AFL. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Aflac in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Aflac from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Aflac from $61.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Aflac from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Aflac from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.17.
Insider Buying and Selling
Aflac Stock Down 0.2 %
Shares of NYSE:AFL opened at $59.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $58.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Aflac Incorporated has a 12-month low of $51.28 and a 12-month high of $67.20.
Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.27. Aflac had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 20.37%. The firm had revenue of $5.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current year.
Aflac Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 23rd. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.13%.
Aflac Company Profile
Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Aflac (AFL)
- Could Snap Stock Rebound As Management Restructures?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/29 – 9/2
- Hormel Looks Cheap At These Levels
- Lululemon Set To Soar Into September
- Could Nike Stock be Oversold, but Still Overvalued?
Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.