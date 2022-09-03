BlackRock Inc. Boosts Stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,355,573 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,093 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 8.57% of Motorola Solutions worth $3,476,921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the first quarter worth about $54,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 25.7% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,543 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in Motorola Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $470,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 29.6% in the first quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,287 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC boosted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 12.0% in the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 3,232 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Motorola Solutions stock opened at $243.77 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $231.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $224.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.18, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.92. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $195.18 and a twelve month high of $273.65.

Motorola Solutions Dividend Announcement

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 571.78% and a net margin of 14.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.94 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 9.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is 45.60%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on MSI. Barclays increased their price target on Motorola Solutions to $305.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Cowen increased their price target on Motorola Solutions to $311.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley raised Motorola Solutions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Motorola Solutions to $301.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Motorola Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $287.11.

Insider Transactions at Motorola Solutions

In other news, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.29, for a total transaction of $127,145.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,824,276.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.14, for a total value of $25,414,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,868,075.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.29, for a total value of $127,145.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,824,276.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 217,633 shares of company stock worth $54,580,396. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

