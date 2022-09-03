BlackRock Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,738,986 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 140,074 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.06% of Constellation Brands worth $2,703,724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in STZ. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Constellation Brands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in Constellation Brands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. 73.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

STZ has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 20th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Constellation Brands in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Constellation Brands from $295.00 to $292.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Constellation Brands from $248.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Constellation Brands presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $272.19.

Insider Buying and Selling

Constellation Brands Stock Down 1.1 %

In other Constellation Brands news, CFO Garth Hankinson sold 2,270 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.92, for a total transaction of $580,938.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,176 shares in the company, valued at $1,836,481.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, insider Robert Sands sold 1,427,799 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.81, for a total value of $346,683,875.19. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 550,214 shares in the company, valued at $133,597,461.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Garth Hankinson sold 2,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.92, for a total value of $580,938.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,836,481.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 1,619,248 shares of company stock valued at $393,239,506 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STZ stock opened at $244.85 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $244.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $238.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.25 billion, a PE ratio of 36.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.02. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $207.35 and a fifty-two week high of $261.52.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 30th. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 17.19% and a net margin of 12.72%. The company’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.33 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 9th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.05%.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

Featured Stories

