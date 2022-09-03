BlackRock Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,359,715 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 310,980 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 9.13% of ResMed worth $3,239,867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in ResMed by 7.0% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 19,566 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,745,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in ResMed during the first quarter valued at about $309,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. raised its position in ResMed by 7.9% during the first quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 18,422 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in ResMed by 41.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 45,535 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,043,000 after purchasing an additional 13,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in ResMed by 3.2% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 131,082 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,789,000 after purchasing an additional 4,084 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RMD has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded ResMed from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. StockNews.com downgraded ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Citigroup downgraded ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded ResMed from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $246.00 to $252.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $266.40.

ResMed Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:RMD opened at $215.98 on Friday. ResMed Inc. has a 1 year low of $189.40 and a 1 year high of $301.34. The company has a market cap of $31.62 billion, a PE ratio of 40.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $227.27 and its 200 day moving average is $225.57.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.01. ResMed had a return on equity of 26.56% and a net margin of 21.78%. The firm had revenue of $914.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $912.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.35 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ResMed Inc. will post 6.57 EPS for the current year.

ResMed Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a $0.44 dividend. This is a boost from ResMed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. ResMed’s payout ratio is currently 33.15%.

Insider Transactions at ResMed

In related news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $1,762,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 106,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,010,110. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.72, for a total value of $371,912.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 105,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,344,445.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $1,762,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 106,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,010,110. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,440 shares of company stock valued at $5,490,061 in the last ninety days. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ResMed Profile

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

