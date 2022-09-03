BlackRock Inc. Increases Holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,261,411 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 253,333 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Old Dominion Freight Line worth $3,064,880,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. 73.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Old Dominion Freight Line alerts:

Old Dominion Freight Line Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ODFL opened at $272.23 on Friday. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 52-week low of $231.31 and a 52-week high of $373.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $281.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $279.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.92.

Old Dominion Freight Line Announces Dividend

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.21. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 35.07% and a net margin of 20.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 11.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.13%.

Insider Transactions at Old Dominion Freight Line

In related news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 6,246 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.14, for a total value of $1,874,674.44. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 809,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $242,984,039.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ODFL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Vertical Research cut Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $260.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $310.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $282.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Citigroup set a $270.00 target price on Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $288.00 to $279.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Old Dominion Freight Line currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $292.13.

Old Dominion Freight Line Profile

(Get Rating)

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ODFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.