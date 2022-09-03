BlackRock Inc. Lowers Stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

BlackRock Inc. lessened its position in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,778,836 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 360,827 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 7.81% of IQVIA worth $3,417,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC purchased a new position in IQVIA in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in IQVIA in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in IQVIA in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.77% of the company’s stock.

IQV opened at $207.26 on Friday. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $194.67 and a 12 month high of $285.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $38.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $225.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $222.27.

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The medical research company reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 30.21% and a net margin of 8.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.94 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on IQV. SVB Leerink began coverage on IQVIA in a report on Friday, July 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $256.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim increased their price target on IQVIA to $246.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on IQVIA from $260.00 to $265.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on IQVIA in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on IQVIA from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, IQVIA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.06.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

