BlackRock Inc. Raises Position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,373,398 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 630,238 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 8.09% of Align Technology worth $2,778,802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its holdings in Align Technology by 27.1% in the first quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 872 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Align Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $419,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 26.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 117,597 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $51,272,000 after purchasing an additional 24,438 shares during the last quarter. RDA Financial Network lifted its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 12.8% during the first quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 3,926 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 7.8% during the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 2,165 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $944,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Align Technology Trading Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ:ALGN opened at $244.51 on Friday. Align Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $225.86 and a 12 month high of $737.45. The company has a market cap of $19.10 billion, a PE ratio of 31.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $264.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $332.09.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Align Technology ( NASDAQ:ALGN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by ($0.23). Align Technology had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 15.52%. The company had revenue of $969.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $986.05 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.51 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Align Technology, Inc. will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current year.

ALGN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Align Technology from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Align Technology from $440.00 to $370.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Align Technology from $500.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Align Technology from $450.00 to $410.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Align Technology from $310.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $361.67.

Align Technology Company Profile

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

