BlackRock Inc. Sells 12,549 Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

BlackRock Inc. decreased its position in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,081,739 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 12,549 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.11% of West Pharmaceutical Services worth $3,319,253,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WST. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,495 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank raised its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 98 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 532 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 140.0% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 72 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 473 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

Get West Pharmaceutical Services alerts:

Insider Activity at West Pharmaceutical Services

In related news, insider Silji Abraham sold 5,374 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.93, for a total value of $1,848,279.82. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,100,919.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

West Pharmaceutical Services Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock opened at $291.35 on Friday. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $275.89 and a 12-month high of $475.35. The stock has a market cap of $21.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $316.40 and its 200-day moving average is $338.25.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.28. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 29.08% and a net margin of 23.41%. The company had revenue of $771.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $754.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.46 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.