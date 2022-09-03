BlackRock Inc. Sells 3,198,494 Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

BlackRock Inc. decreased its position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,882,793 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,198,494 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 8.01% of Otis Worldwide worth $2,607,281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in OTIS. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Otis Worldwide in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in Otis Worldwide in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies acquired a new position in Otis Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. James Reed Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Otis Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Otis Worldwide by 47.6% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.16% of the company’s stock.

Otis Worldwide Stock Performance

Shares of Otis Worldwide stock opened at $71.72 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.84. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 52-week low of $66.97 and a 52-week high of $92.46. The firm has a market cap of $30.14 billion, a PE ratio of 24.65 and a beta of 0.88.

Otis Worldwide Dividend Announcement

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 32.91% and a net margin of 8.83%. The business’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is 39.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Otis Worldwide

In other Otis Worldwide news, CFO Rahul Ghai sold 2,618 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.55, for a total value of $205,643.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,063 shares in the company, valued at $554,798.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Rahul Ghai sold 2,618 shares of Otis Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.55, for a total transaction of $205,643.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $554,798.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nora E. Lafreniere sold 13,576 shares of Otis Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.54, for a total value of $1,039,107.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $947,259.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on OTIS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Otis Worldwide from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $100.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Otis Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Barclays dropped their price target on Otis Worldwide from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Otis Worldwide from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on Otis Worldwide from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Otis Worldwide has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.40.

About Otis Worldwide

(Get Rating)

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Recommended Stories

