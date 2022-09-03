BlackRock Inc. Sells 585,469 Shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,567,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 585,469 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 10.85% of Extra Space Storage worth $2,995,127,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. abrdn plc grew its stake in Extra Space Storage by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 230,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,243,000 after purchasing an additional 21,853 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Extra Space Storage by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 38,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,993 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in Extra Space Storage by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Extra Space Storage during the fourth quarter worth approximately $286,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Extra Space Storage by 59.8% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 116,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,408,000 after purchasing an additional 43,592 shares during the period. 95.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Extra Space Storage alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on EXR shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $228.00 to $184.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Extra Space Storage from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $224.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Extra Space Storage from $234.00 to $197.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Extra Space Storage has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $206.09.

Extra Space Storage Stock Performance

Extra Space Storage Dividend Announcement

Shares of Extra Space Storage stock opened at $199.60 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $187.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $189.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.50. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 12 month low of $156.70 and a 12 month high of $228.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 90.36%.

Extra Space Storage Profile

(Get Rating)

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

Featured Stories

